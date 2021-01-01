Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Women's Road Running Shoes

Advertisement
RESPONSIVE TRAINING FOR THE ROAD. The road is your runway. Get ready to take flight in the workhorse with wings. Back with extra bounce thatâs perfect for hitting the pavement. Whether youâre racking up everyday miles or on your long run, feel the spring in your step with the same cushioned support as its predecessor. Breathable mesh in the upper combines the comfort and durability you want with a wider fit at the toes. Something Old, Something New A wider forefoot means more space for your toes, while the shoe's fit maintains the comfortable feel you expect from the Pegasus. Mesh in the upper feels breathable and plush while stretching with your foot for a comfortable shape and fit. Spring With Your Step Nike React foam is lightweight, springy and durable. More foam means better cushioning without the bulk. A Zoom Air unit puts more bounce with every step. It's closer to your foot for responsiveness. Secure Fit Midfoot webbing gives a snug fit when you tighten the laces. More Benefits More foam in the tongue provides a comfortable and soft feel. Rubber sole is made with about 9% Nike Grind material, which can lead to slight color variation. Style: CW7358; Color: White/Pure Platinum/Aurora Green/Oil Grey; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult