From nike
Nike Air Women's Fleece Pants
Advertisement
YOUR FAVORITE JOGGERS, REFRESHED. The Nike Air Pants hit refresh on a wardrobe staple with slip-in pockets and dart stitching for an improved fit. Semi-brushed fleece and a jogger cuff provide a cozy, comfortable feel while a mix of textures and applications provide added dimension and an elevated look. Texture and Application Remix A mixed-media mashup of print, mesh applique, and embroidery adds texture and an elevated feel. Made for Every Day Elongated dart stitching on the front and back help to fit the contours of your body. Slip-in side pockets at the thigh help hold your phone, keys and cards in place. Rounded drawcords feature metal tips for a premium feel. Semi-Brushed Fleece Semi-brushed fleece fabric has a soft, lightweight feel perfect for everyday wear. More Benefits A tailored fit and tall ribbed cuffs provide a snug fit and helps your shoes shine. Product Details Standard fit for a relaxed, easy feel 80% cotton/20% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: CZ8626; Color: Purple Smoke/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult