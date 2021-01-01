From nike
Nike Air Women's Crop Running Jacket
Advertisement
RUN LIKE AIR. Light and loose, the Nike Air Jacket features a cropped design and ventilated elements to help keep you cool. Roll up your sleeves and adjust the bungee cords at the hem to find the right fit before heading out. Bold Air The Nike Air collection goes bold, delivering a mix of materials for a warm-weather twist on your favorites. Smooth Ventilation Woven fabric throughout feels smooth against your skin. Transparent mesh insets at the sleeves and under the arms help keep air flowing so you stay cool as you run. Find Your Fit The cropped hem hits above the waistband. 2 reflective bungees with a cordlock at each side seam help adjust the fit. More Benefits Woven zipper guard for extra comfort when you zip up and down. Enclosed elastic cuffs help keep the garment in place when you roll up your sleeves. Product Details Nike Air graphic at the back Reflective logo Body: 100% nylon. Mesh: 93% polyester/7% spandex. Machine wash Imported Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Style: CZ9413; Color: Violet Shock/Black/Barely Green; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult