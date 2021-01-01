From nike
Nike Air Women's Woven High-Rise Shorts
AIR FOR EVERYDAY WEAR. The Nike Air Shorts offer are an easy fitting, elastic waist style perfect for everyday wear. Ready to pair with oversized and cropped styles alike, this updated favorite features an embroidered Futura Air graphic for a heritage Nike look. Woven Fabric This smooth fabric has a soft, lightweight feel. Everyday Comfort An elastic waistband and drawstring let you personalize the fit. Front hand pockets provide quick storage for your phone, keys and cards. Futura Air Graphic An embroidered graphic on the leg provides a heritage Nike look. Product Details Loose fit for a roomy feel 100% polyester Machine wash Imported Style: DD5427; Color: Regal Pink/White; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult