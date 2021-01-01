Air Purifier with HEPA filter
Description
SAKI True HEPA H13 Filter Air Purifier for Bedroom, Home or Office to Purify Air in Rooms up to 129 Square Feet, With Smart Air Quality MonitorFeatures:AIR CLEANER - SAKI air purifier relies on a True HEPA H13 and activated carbon filtration system, which is designed to neutralize up to 99.97% of airborne allergies, pets hair, smoke, dust, dander and mold.With as low as 30dB noise level, nearly voiceless this room air cleaner won't disrupt your work or sleep and it lets you sleep peacefully. Place it in your bedroom or child room without worrying about the air purifier making a loud sound.Each air cleaner features a wind speed button that provides a selection of Auto, Low or High settings. Plus, it has a timer button for you to set the device's running time for 2/4/8 hours and filter lifetime indicator for your comfort.SMART FILTER CHANGE REMINDER - Built - in Replacement Indicator lets you know that you need to replace the filter, it is recommended to replace your filter every 6 - 8 months depending on the use and air quality.Product Type: Personal Air PurifierColor/Finish (Color: White): WhiteColor/Finish (Color: Gray): GrayPrimary Material: PlasticPieces Included: HEPA H13 FilterFilter Required: YesPre-Filter Included: YesFilter Included: YesNumber of Filters Included: 1Filter Life: 6Filter Type: True HEPACompatible Filter Part Number: N/AFilter Change Indicator: YesAir Changes Per Hour Rating: 1Number of Cleaning Stages: 3Pollutants Removed: SmokeEffectiveness %: 99Room Size (Sq. Ft.): 130Leak-Proof: Mildew Resistant: YesRust Resistant: Wheels Included: NoRemovable Wheels: Locking Wheels: Number of Wheels: UV Lamp: NoIonizer: NoHumidifier Function: NoControl Type: Electronic;ManualRemote Included: NoTimer: YesAutomatic Shutoff: YesFan Included: YesNumber of Fan Speeds: 3Noise Level: 30Wall Mountable: NoBattery Operated: NoBattery Type: Batteries Included: Number of Batteries Needed: Plug-In: YesPlug Type: Type A: 100 - 127 VoltProduct Care: N/ACan Be Used In Occupied Space: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Spefications:AHAM CADR Dust Rating: UL Listed: YesAHAM CADR Smoke Rating: AHAM Certified: NoAHAM CADR Pollen Rating: MERV Rating: EPA Pesticide Registration Number: California Pesticide (DPR) Registration Number: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YescETL Listed: NoETL Listed: YescUL Listed: NoEnergy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: USDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoCPG Compliant: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: YesGREENGUARD Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: NoGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 8Overall Product Weight: 6Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 1 YearFu