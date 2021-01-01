Finish Line Air Power Cough Relief Respiratory Liquid Horse Supplement, 128-oz bottle

If your horse is sounding a little hoarse, Finish Line Air Power Cough Relief Horse Supplement is designed to go to work in just four hours to help relieve minor coughs. The all-natural formula has no known side effects and includes ingredients that you can pronounce, like honey, menthol, eucalyptus oil, lemon juice and apple cider vinegar. In most cases, one dose will soothe irritation and help to ease coughing for up to four hours, and the syringe is easy to administer, especially for picky horses who like to eat around their supplements.