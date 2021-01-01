The Rocky Air-Port Footbed offers high performance cushioning that conforms to your foot and rebounds to its prior shape after each use. The 40-density polyurethane absorbs shock, rebounding back to its original shape. With so much support and comfort, nothing will slow you down. Rocky Air-Port cushion footbed provides excellent underfoot comfort and support. Constructed of man-made materials. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 5 oz Product measurements were taken using size LG (US Men's 9-11), width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size.