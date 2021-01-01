From nike
Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE Women's Leopard Sneaker
Advertisement
Be on point in your Nike Air Force 1 Pixel SE, a reimagined off-court style designed by and for women. The animal print accents add a little wildness, while the soft, textured overlays paired with a new underlayed Swoosh design add depth. The classic Air Force 1 midsole is exaggerated with large, pixelated lugs to create a lifted stance that's fresh, boldly feminine and durable. The new sole mixes foam with rubber pods in high-wear areas for lightweight cushioning, durability and traction. The new cube logo on tongue, heel and dubree add a new chapter to AF1 history. Content + Care. Leather, rubber Spot clean ImportedSize + Fit. True to size