Nike Air Force 1 '07 LX Women's Shoes
GLOWING, LEGENDARY STYLE. The radiance lives on in the Nike Air Force 1 â07 LX, the b-ball icon that puts a fresh spin on what you know best: crisp leather, bold colors and the perfect amount of flash to make you shine. With glow-in-the-dark details and fresh "Air" branding, it offers looks to rave about. Benefits The glow-in-the-dark details energize your look, letting your game shine from dawn to dusk. The synthetic leather overlays are smoother than backboard glass and add heritage style, durability and support. Originally designed for performance hoops, Nike Air cushioning adds lightweight, all-day comfort. The low-cut silhouette adds a clean, streamlined look. The padded collar feels soft and comfortable. The rubber sole adds traction and durability. Product Details Perforations on toe and side Foam midsole Smiley face hang tag Not intended for use as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Air Force 1 Origins Debuting in 1982, the AF1 was the first basketball shoe to house Nike Air, revolutionizing the game while rapidly gaining traction around the world. Today, the Air Force 1 stays true to its roots with the same soft and springy cushioning that changed sneaker history. Style: CT3228; Color: Barely Volt/Black/White/Black; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult