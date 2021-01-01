Air Dry No Blow Dry Cream - TRESemme Air Dry No Blow Dry Cream is a salon-quality hair cream for a gorgeously natural look - without the frizz or flyaways. Benefits This lightweight frizz-control cream is perfect for days when you want to skip the blow dry but you still want that smooth, frizz-free effect This hydrating hair cream is simple to use and doesn't require heat or additional styling for a head-turning look With a rich, creamy texture, it easily smooths through clean, damp hair - Air Dry No Blow Dry Cream