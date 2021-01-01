Nike Air Dri-FIT Women's Fold-Over Waist 7/8 Running Leggings

Advertisement
COOL COMFORT WITH A FOLDABLE WAISTBAND. The Nike Air Dri-FIT Leggings feel smooth and comfortable with an adjustable waistband to fit your needs. Soft fabric is ventilated where it counts to help keep you cool at every step. They're made with at least 75% recycled polyester fibers. Run Like Air The Nike Air collection is geared for the fitness lover with a look inspired by air you can see. A versatile design features adjustable components that let you customize your look. Reflective elements throughout nod to the history of Nike Air. Ventilated and Cool Soft, smooth fabric has Nike Dri-FIT technology that moves sweat away from your skin for quicker evaporation, helping you stay dry and comfortable. Mesh at the sides and around the back of the knees makes them breathable. Adjustable Waistband A foldable waistband lets you get the right fit. Go from a high-waisted design to a mid-rise height for the coverage you want. A drawcord at the mid-rise level lets you adjust the fit. Essential Storage Drop-in pockets at the right and left thigh offer plenty of space for your essentials. Both are large enough to hold your phone. Product Details 7/8-length Body: 80% polyester/20% spandex. Mesh: 82% polyester/18% spandex. Waistband/waist lining: 84% polyester/16% spandex. Gusset lining: 100% polyester. Machine wash Imported Style: DJ6959; Color: Moon Fossil/Chile Red; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult