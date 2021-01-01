iTouch Black Air 3 Touchscreen Smartwatch Fitness Tracker for Men and Women: Black Case and Black Mesh Strap (40 Millimeter)

Itouch Air 3 Touchscreen Smartwatch Fitness Tracker For Men And Women: Black Case And Black Mesh Strap (40 Millimeter). The iTouch Air 3 is the perfect addition to your busy lifestyle! By combining the most popular aspects of the best-selling iTouch Air models with new and improved technology, the iTouch Air 3 will not disappoint. The iTouch Air 3 is committed to keeping you on top of your health by continuously monitoring your heart rate 24 hours a day, reminding you to hydrate, and suggesting breathing exercises to help you unwind. The iTouch Air 3 is also committed to tracking your activity through its workout mode designed for running, elliptical training, cycling, and hiking and its multi-sports mode designed for basketball, baseball, football, and soccer. Worrying about battery life becomes a thing of the past with the iTouch Air 3 as this model features an extended battery life and a revolutionary power-saving mode. Plus, the curved screen technology coupled with a full touch screen input and vibrant animated color scheme makes using this smartwatch a breeze!