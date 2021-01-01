DERMAdoctor Ain't Misbehavin' Medicated AHA/BHA Acne Cleanser 7.1 oz

Take control of oily skin with DERMAdoctor Ain't Misbehavin' Medicated AHA/BHA Acne Cleanser, a clarifying formula that helps to combat blemishes and prevent breakouts. Formulated with Salicylic and Glycolic Acids, the treatment expertly sweeps away any bacteria and toxins on the skin surface whilst digging deep into pores to unclog excess sebum. Enriched with Witch Hazel to soothe any irritation and redness, the gentle, milky formula leaves skin calm, mattified and visibly healthier. Suitable for oily and acne-prone skin. Soap and oil-free.