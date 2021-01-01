Ainslie Single Shower Curtain

A breathable, flexible alternative to rigid doors, shower curtains bring increased privacy to your bathroom at a budget-friendly price. Plus, they do what doors can't: wrap around a freestanding bathtub! Take this curtain, for example: woven from a polyester-cotton blend, this piece features a two-tone solid pattern for an understated style that can be easily added to a variety of bathrooms. And since it's machine washable, when it needs a pick-me-up, all it takes is a quick cycle. This piece features 12 steel grommets, so you can either attach it to a tension rod or add hooks. Color: Beige