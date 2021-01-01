Ainsley 3 Drawers Standard Dresser
Description
Features:VersailleWood3 Drawers, adjustable levelers. Handholds on the back of the case, the bottom drawer is cedar lined.Design: StandardTop Color: Gray/BrownBase Color: Gray/BrownDistressed: NoBase Material: Solid WoodBase Wood Species: Elm; MapleTop Material: Solid WoodTop Wood Species: ElmGlass Paned: NoHand Painted: NoWoven Wicker/Rattan: NoCabinets Included: YesBarn Door: NoDrawers: YesOrientation: HorizontalProduct Type: Standard Dresser/ChestMaterial: Solid WoodMaterial Details: Elm and mapleManufactured Wood Type: Metal Finish Application: Color: GrayGloss Finish: NoMirrored Finish: NoDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 3Drawer Glide Mechanism: Metal SlideDrawer Glide Material: MetalSoft Close or Self Close Drawers: YesFelt Lined Drawers: NoDovetail Drawer Joints: NoMultiple Drawer Sizes?: YesFully Extendable Drawers: Number of Locking Drawers: Safety Stop: Removable Drawers: Handle Color: BrownDoors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Number of Interior Shelves: Hutch Included: NoMirror Included: NoMedia Compartments: NoStyle: Farmhouse / CountryCountry of Origin: Viet NamUpholstered: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationDS Wood Tone: Gray WoodWood Species: Elm;MapleSpefications:ASTM F3096 - 14 Certified: YesASTM F2057 - 14: YesASTM F2057 - 17: YesBS 5852 Certified: SOR/2016-193 - Surface Coating Materials Regulations: YesSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:drawer 1 43"w x 15 1/2"d x 5 3/4"h drawer 2 43"w x 15 1/2"d x 7 3/8"h drawer 3 43"w x 15 1/2"d x 8 3/8"hOverall Height - Top to Bottom: 40Overall Width - Side to Side: 51.25Overall Depth - Front to Back: 20Main Drawers: YesMain Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 8.40Main Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: 43Main Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 7.40Main Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: 15.50Main Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: 43Main Drawer Weight Capacity: 50Main Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: 15.50Shelves: NoShelf Height - Distance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight Capacity: Mirror: NoMirror Height - Top to Bottom: Mirror Width - Side to Side: Mirror Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 190Smallest Drawers: YesSmallest Drawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Smallest Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: 43Smallest Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: 15.50Smallest Drawer Weight Capacity: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoSuggested Number of People: Estimated Time to Assemble: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: # of Pieces to be Assembled: # of Hardware Pieces Included: # of Steps Required: Estimated Time to Assemble [Data Science]: Warranty: