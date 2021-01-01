Aino Aalto Tumblers, Set of 2 by Iittala - Color: Grey (1057028)

Advertisement
Simplicity, a space-saving shape that permits stacking and versatility were the starting points for the Aino Aalto Tumblers, Set of 2. Ideas that have withstood the times well. This challenging design, inspired by the rings made when a stone hits the water, has kept creating new rings since its launch in 1932. Sold as a set of two glasses. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects made to enrich people's everyday lives. Iittala creates distinctive, multi-functional objects with lasting design that allows for individual use and expression.In the early years of modernism and functionalism, during the 1930s and 40s, pioneers like Alvar Aalto and Kaj Franck led the development of the Iittala brand. Their belief was that objects should always be designed with a thought, essential and above all, available to all. It was their thinking that set the foundation for the Iittala design philosophy ; to push the boundaries and to give people beauty and function.Iittala strives to create icons that will last a lifetime. What started as a glass factory in Iittala, Finland, now celebrates generations of essential objects that are made to enrich people's everyday lives. More than just beautiful objects, Iittala creates timeless designs that will never be thrown away. Color: Grey.