From winston porter
Aimo 6-Pc Dining Table Set - 4 Dining Chairs, A Modern Bench Cement Top And 1 Modern Cement Dining Table Top - Wire Brushed Black Finish
Winston Porter - X696EN120-6 - 6-PC DINING TABLE SETThis dining room table set includes 4 upholstered dining chairs, a dining bench, and 1 modern kitchen table. This breakfast table and dining table bench have a rectangular table top and lovely legs. The hardwood shape and soft padded back ensure that these padded parson chairs sturdiness and offers decent support to your back, in addition to their ideal size these Urban Style chairs are trouble-free to build and easy to rearrange. These simple but charming Kitchen Chairs will add ambiance and style to your dining room. Give your home a pop of chic style with this must-have dining room table set. A contemporary twist on a classic design, this eye-catching dinette room set design will liven up any timeless appeal. Just by switching out your chairs and dining room table, you can effortlessly refresh your dining space. This dining room table set is very easy to build. You only need around 1 hour to build this kitchen dining set. This kitchen dining set comes with all the necessary hardware to put together this kitchen table set. These dining chairs are easy to carry or move around. Enjoy with Winston Porter!FEATURES:Fabric: Linen FabricCushion material: FoamFabric color: Dark Gotham GrayWood Dining Table Top Color: CementKitchen Bench Top Color: CementDining Chairs Dimensions are: Length 23; Width 18; Height 40.Modern Kitchen Table Dimensions are: Length 60; Width 36; Height 30.Kitchen Bench Dimensions are: Length 60; Width 15; Height 18.Included in the Package: 1 Fabulous Wood Dining Table, 4 Gorgeous Dining Room Chairs and a Dining Bench.