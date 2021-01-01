From akris
Akris Small Aimee Bi-Color Leather Satchel
Leather satchel with two convertible looks. Dual shoulder handles Detachable, adjustable shoulder strap Two-way zip closure Graphite-tone hardware Interior zip and clamp pockets Two convertible looks: spacious shopper or trapezoid tote by closing snap button wings Leather Imported SIZE 13.25"W x 8.5"H x 3.25"D ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. The entrepreneurial designer first started designing dotted aprons with intricate embroidery and soft cotton, which quickly grew into a full line of ready-to-wear. Almost 100 years later, the brand is now helmed by her grandsons. Creative Director Albert Kriemler continues to pay homage to his grandmother through polka-dot lined clothing, luxe fabrications and modern designwhich now include sleek accessories like the cult-favorite AI trapezoidal handbag. Learn more about the Akris gift with purchase. Handbags - Advanced Designer Handba > Akris > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris. Color: Black.