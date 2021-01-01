From majorelle
MAJORELLE Ailish Mini Dress in Blue. - size S (also in L, M, XL, XS, XXS)
Self: 100% polyLining: 97% poly 3% elastane. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Georgette fabric with ruffle trim. Adjustable ruched bust with cut-out detail. Hidden back zipper closure. Imported. MALR-WD633. MJD551 U19. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.