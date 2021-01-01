From birch lane
Aileen Storage Lift-Top Coffee Table
This lift-top coffee table brings handy storage and rustic style to your farmhouse living room or den. It's made with oak veneers, engineered wood, and Mindi solids that we hand-picked for their sturdiness and ability to stand up to the occasional spill or splash. It has a weathered, wire-grained texture that highlights the natural wood grain, ensuring no two tables are the same. Looks aside, it has a convenient lift-top that opens easily to tuck away magazines, remotes, or any entertainment essentials you'd like to tidy up. And its spacious open shelf at the base is great for holding books or folded blankets you'd like to have handy. Best of all? Your new coffee table arrives fully assembled, so no need to fret over instruction manuals.