From orren ellis
Ailana TV Stand for TVs up to 58"
Modern and simple LED lamp TV cabinet, high-end luxury, make life more layered. This is not only a TV cabinet but also a locker. There are two closed storage boxes at the bottom, which can hold some things. Silent hinge: excellent metal hinge, smooth opening, and closing, quiet and quiet, simple and elegant. Orderly storage: scientific and reasonable area division, daily necessities can be sorted and placed, reasonably plan your life, and say goodbye to sundry life. It is made of high-density environmental protection particle board, high-quality hardware, fine craftsmanship, and durability. Lighted design: product upgrade design, bottom lighted design, stylish and beautiful, simple personality. The product needs to be installed, the installation process will take some time, if two people install together, it will save you time. Description: Since the product size is measured manually, errors may occur. Due to the complicated installation, it is recommended that you follow the installation instructions. The package includes 1×TV cabinet, 1×installation tool, 1 × instruction manual.