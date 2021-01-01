Aidan Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 50"

Innovation, quality and design are the unique characteristics that have distinguished this manufacturer as America's favorite maker of home entertainment consoles, tv stands, and bookcases. Rooted in 3 decades of experience and grounded in the belief that today’s consumer values crafted American quality made furniture for their homes. They achieve success through a commitment to superior craftsmanship, product innovation, coupled with exceptional service. Manufacturing from their facility in bowling green ky, they work endlessly to be a leader in the industry, setting the standard for today and the future. Color: Aqua Oak