Alder & Ore Aidan Flushmount Light - Color: Grey - Size: 3 light

An unforgettable textured illumination for adding that special touch. The Aidan Drum Pendant has a short Metal frame with a dramatic, wide shade that defines its aesthetic. Made of Woven Fabric, the light diffuses through the shade to lend a unique textured aesthetic to the illumination. The combination of its warm glow and beautifully versatile design makes this fixture fit for both transitional and modern homes. It also looks amazing just about anywhere in the house, from brightening up darker areas of the living room or bedroom or as accent lighting along the foyer or hallway. Color: Grey. Finish: Brushed Nickel