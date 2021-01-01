Shark AI VACMOP Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self-Cleaning Brushroll

Advertisement
VACMOP MODE: Powerfully vacuums and mops your floors at the same time—avoids carpets with in-app carpet detection. 100 SCRUBS PER MINUTE: Sonic mopping agitates the pad, scrubbing your floors at high speeds to break down messes. VAC MODE: Incredible suction to take on large debris, small debris, and pet hair on carpets & floors. DON’T CLEAN BEFORE YOUR ROBOT CLEANS: Shark has innovated its IQ Navigation technology by adding AI Laser Vision, which intelligently detects and avoids objects and responds to no-go zones so you don’t need to tidy before your robot runs. ROW-BY-ROW CLEANING: Guided by IQ Navigation, your robot cleans your home row by row, room to room for up to 50% better coverage vs. traditional random bounce robots (vs Shark ION Robot R750). NO HAIR WRAP: Self-cleaning brushroll pulls in all types of hair on all surfaces without letting it wrap on the brushroll. CONTINUOUS CLEANING CONTACT: Shark’s innovative PowerFins brushroll digs deep into carpets and directly engages floors for incredible cleaning. COMPLETE CONTROL VIA THE APP: Schedule whole-home cleans or target specific rooms and areas to clean right now with the SharkClean app or voice control with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. VACMOP PRO ACCESSORIES: Includes one extra reusable microfiber mopping pad and an extra 12 oz. VACMOP starter solution to kickstart your complete clean Includes: Shark AI Robot VACMOP, (1) Charging Dock, (4) Side Brushes, (1) Filter, (3) Mopping Pads, (1) 12-Oz. VACMOP Starter Solution