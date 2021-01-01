From haus of brilliance
Haus of Brilliance AGS Certified 14k White Gold 1/4 cttw 4-Prong Set Princess-Cut Solitaire Diamond Push Back Stud Earrings
Celebrate any occasion with these classic shimmering diamond stud earrings. Crafted from 14k White Gold each earring showcases a sparkling Princess-Cut Solitaire Diamond in a 4-Prong Setting. Dazzling with 1/4 cttw of diamonds and a bright polished shine, these Push Back stud earrings secure comfortably on your ear. These diamond studs are certified by the AGS as natural, earth mined diamonds. These diamonds are color rated as G-H Color, and clarity graded as I2-I3 Clarity . Make these classic diamond studs yours today. Comes as a pair. Each earring piece has a 1/10 cttw diamond and the total weight for this diamond stud pair is 1/4 cttw. Haus of Brilliance Ladies Earrings. AGS Certified Solitaire Princess Stud series. SKU: 018337WAGS. Color: White. Metal Type: Gold. Metal Stamp: 14k. Metal Weight: 0.45g. Gem stone type: Diamond. Stone weight: 0.125ct. Number of stones: 2. Stone clarity: I2-I3. Stone shape: Princess. Stone color: G-H. Earrings style: Stud. Haus of Brilliance AGS Certified 14k White Gold 1/4 cttw 4-Prong Set Princess-Cut Solitaire Diamond Push Back Stud Earrings (G-H Color, I2-I3 Clarity).