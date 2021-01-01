From pasargad
Agra Hand-Knotted Area Rug
Features:Construction: HandmadeTechnique: KnottedMaterial: 100% Fine silk and woolCollection: AgraMaterial: Wool;SilkMaterial Details: Construction: HandmadeTechnique: Hand-KnottedOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape: RectanglePrimary Color: Light bluePattern: OrientalFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: IndiaRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Light vacuuming and professional cleaning recommendedLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: Green Label Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: YesHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: YesGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): YesChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Dimensions:Rug Size: 3' x 5'1"Pile Height: 0.25Overall Product Weight: 10Overall Width: 37Overall Length: 61Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty: