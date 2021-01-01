From h:ours
h:ours Agnor Midi Dress in Black. - size XL (also in M, S, XS)
Self: 92% nylon 8% elastaneLining: 95% poly 5% elastane. Dry clean only. Partially lined. Ruched Swiss dot fabric. Adjustable shoulder straps. Hidden side zipper closure. Imported. HURR-WD324. HOD327 U19. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.