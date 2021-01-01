From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Agni Modern and Contemporary Dark Brown Buffet and Hutch Kitchen Cabinet
Contemporary styled dark brown buffet and kitchen cabinet with 4 spacious shelves and 1 drawer, perfect for various storage purposes. Infused with a subtle sophistication, the Agni Buffet and Hutch Kitchen Cabinet is an attractive minimal piece with great versatility and ample storage space - details which make this piece a stunning acquisition for any kitchen and dining area. Seamlessly combining appealing aesthetics with superior functionality, the design of Agni Buffet and Hutch Kitchen Cabinet was ingeniously crafted out of engineered wood and PU veneer in a smooth dark espresso finish. The hutch features open shelves, providing the perfect spot to place porcelains and other treasured dishware while the buffet offering a large drawer and two shelving compartments behind the door for you to de-clutter your kitchen or dining room. Emphasizing the versatile character of wood and imparting an understated contemporary flair, the Agni Buffet and Hutch Kitchen Cabinet is a valuable piece to elevate the decor of your kitchen and dining space. Made in Malaysia, the kitchen cabinet requires assembly.