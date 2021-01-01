From ove decors
OVE Decors Agnes I 1-Light Matte White and Dark Gold Socket LED Pendant
Featuring clean, simple styling, the Agnes I-Light Matte White frame and Antique Gold Sockets Pendant from OVE Decors adds an industrial farmhouse look to your space. Beautifully paired with the Agnes cage fixture, the Agnes single light pendant is also unique standing on its own along a table or above an island paired in 2 or 3 for a charming look. Perfectly sized as a 12 in. x 12 in. cage, this fixture will brighten up any space. The subtle matte finish will also allow the gorgeous included Edison style LED bulb to stand out as a beautiful detailing and warmly illuminate any surrounding.