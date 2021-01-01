From winston porter
Aggy Low Profile Platform Bed
Upholstered with 100% polyester linen, the bed frame provides sturdy construction and exquisite appearance of classic scalloped headboard. Sturdy plywood frame construction that includes a plywood slat system as well as sturdy side rails to add stability and durability for a great night’s sleep. Plywood slats and legs make the bed platform sturdy and durable for long time use. Foam padded tape is added to the frame for noise-free use and non-slip tape on the plywood slats prevents your mattress from moving. This plywood bed frame is easy to assemble. Headboard, frame, slats, legs, instructions and all accessories are included. Mattress not included. No box spring required.