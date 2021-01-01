From kirkland's
Aged Brass Textured Table Lamp
Advertisement
Bring an old world feel into your home with this Aged Brass Textured Table Lamp. You'll love how its etched cross hatch pattern looks anywhere in your space! Lamp measures 31H in. Crafted of metal Aged brass finish Base features an etched cross-hatch pattern Hardback drum shade in white cotton fabric Shade measures 10H x 16 in. in diameter Socket accommodates a three-way, 60-watt bulb Features a brown plug-in cord Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. Do not exceed specified wattage. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses. WARNING: Cancer and Reproductive Harm - For more information go to www.P65Warnings.ca.gov .