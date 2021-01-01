Grown Alchemist Age-Repair Hand Cream By Grown Alchemist in White

Rich in essential fatty acids and vitamins, this potent hand cream features rumex plant extracts to help regulate skin pigmentation and correct signs of sun damage. Formulated with phyto-peptides that promote the increase of collagen production, this hydrating treatment helps minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and redensify thinning skin. The result? Younger-looking hands that feel soft and smooth. About Grown Alchemist Founded by a pair of Australian brothers, Grown Alchemist was built on the belief that by improving the health of your skin cells, you can create the perfect environment to release your true beauty. Using the latest advanced actives that are compatible with human biology think neuropeptides, tetra-peptides, and tocotrienols each product is designed to influence the way your body repairs and regenerates skin.