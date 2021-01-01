L'Oreal Paris Age Perfect Makeup Anti-Feathering Lip Liner - Bold Orchid - 0.04oz

Finally, makeup specially designed for mature skin - Age Perfect by L'Oreal Paris Cosmetics, Anti-Feathering Lip Liner is formulated to shape and define lips. Apply before any Age Perfect Lipstick to enhance natural lip contour. The carefully crafted applicator allows for precision without the tugging. Give your lips the non-feathering definition they deserve. Lip liner is also sharpenable. Prime and line lips with lip liner. Fill in to wear alone, or apply Age Perfect Lipstick to complete the look. Color: Bold Orchid.