From laiik

Agathe - 40 - Also in: 38, 41, 36, 35, 42, 37, 39

$140.00 on sale
($218.00 save 36%)
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

Handmade in Greece, our \'all year round\' Greek ballet flat is a modern classic available in three rich colors: red, agave and ochre. Our \'all year round\' Greek ballet flat, Agathe is a modern classic inspired by the tsarouchi shoe, an iconic part of the Greek traditional costume. Made with buttery soft vegetable-tanned leather for a natural fit that will mold to your foot, Agathe is good for all seasons and features a back pull tab and a cushioned insole for easy everyday wear. With a high cut upper, she\'s a subtle statement shoe that will elevate your everyday outfits.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com