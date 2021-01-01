Against modern football - ultrà lazio - ultras lazio T-Shirt

For the Lazio fan proud of his Lazio and the Bianco Azzurri. For those who are part of the incredible world of Tifo Organized against modern football. Be sure to be present Free-Fieri Ultras of the North Curve, Team and City. A perfect birthday gift for an Ultrà who does not miss a trip, and a great Christmas gift for an Ultras proud of its curve and its city. For real fans organized: from Serie A to C. From the streets to the stairs, in style Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem