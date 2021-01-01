From menu
Afteroom Plus Dining Chair by Menu - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (8460530)
Advertisement
The Afteroom Plus Dining Chair by Menu was designed for everyday living. With a simple composition crafted with a powder-coated steel frame, the universal appeal of this piece allows it to blend well with any established dÃ©cor, complementing a range of spaces in the home with ease. Thin, long legs provide a sturdy, even base while a wide seat matches the wide backrest, creating utmost comfort in a pleasing and elevated way. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Black. Finish: Black with Black