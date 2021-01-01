From menu
Afteroom Barstool Plus by Menu - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (9460530)
The Afteroom Barstool Plus by Menu embraces minimalism and clean lines without compromising on comfort. The work of a young Stockholm studio founded by designers Hung-Ming Chen and Chen-Yen Wei, this barstool captures their aim to create simply beautiful products that add value to spaces over time â€“ the perfect pieces to grow old with. Deconstructed and stripped of unnecessary components, this stool features a wide backrest and seat that showcase the beauty of this barstools materials, revealing a functional and Bauhaus inspired design in an expressive and characteristic way. Founded in 1976, Menu is a Danish company that creates modern furniture, lighting and accessories. Known for beautiful, functional Scandinavian design, the company works with local businesses around the world to provide the people involved in production with a better economic foundation. With the quirky simplicity of products like the Peek LED Table Lamp and the understated sophistication of pieces like the Norm Wall Clock, Menu's designs offer cleverness, elegance and quality. Color: Black. Finish: Black