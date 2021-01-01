After Hours Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Beige - Finish: Steel - (307858-1027)

The perfect piece for keeping your outdoor space illuminated after hours. The After Hours Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge offers cool nighttime vibes through its understated yet elegant aesthetic, with materials, colors, and shapes merging to create this effect. Its Glass diffuser is imbued with an opaque surface, shining warmth outward with a mixture of ambiance and directness. This Glass is surrounded by a Metal frame and held up by a Metal backplate, offering industrial strength and ruggedness. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Beige. Finish: Coastal Burnished Steel, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting