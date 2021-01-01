After God Made Me He Said Ta Da Chicken Santa Christmas T-Shirt

After God Made Me He Said Ta Da Chicken Santa Xmas Pajamas Gift. Shows a red plaid Chicken wearing Santa Hat, Christmas light is perfect for mens womens kids who love chickens, hen, cluckmas, Santa Claus, Chritsmas tree, snowy, snowflake at Xmas season. Makes a great Christmas gift for any chicken lover, chicken farmer, owner of a chicken coop, egg connoisseur or someone who are God lovers or Christian. Great pajamas for a Christmas with special moment, warmth, peace and happiness with your loved ones. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem