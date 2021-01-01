VepaDesigns Black History Afro Queen Melanin Black History African American Gifts Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Be proud of your afro natural hair and tell the world I am black by this black woman design apparel! This is the perfect gift for your family and friends who are melanated and educated, unapologetically black, and supports black empowerment! Love your heritage and commemorates black history month by this awesome design design wether you are a melanin poppin black woman or african american. It's a great present to celebrate juneteenth, emancipation day, christmas, or birthday 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only