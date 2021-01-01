Mothers-Day 2021 Cloths Mom-my Mama Women Gifts Black Afro Natural Hair Melanin Pride Mama Mom Mother Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Be proud of your mom and show your love for her by getting this black mother apparel! This is perfect for your melanated african american mommy, mama, momma, wife, aunt, or grandma. Nice present for black queen for black lives matter movement Get this black mother apparel for your meanest or best mom ever and make her happy on her on mother's day or black history month. Wether they are new, single, future, black, expecting, step or mom to be, they will surely love this design 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only