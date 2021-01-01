From nanimarquina
African Pattern Rug by Nanimarquina - Color: Grey (01MILAFR300005)
The African Pattern Rug achieves the ideal balance of colors shadows and textures, a perfect accent to modern spaces. The complex texture of this rug is a modern interpretation of African tribal patterns, engrossing the viewer in varying lines and curves. The African Pattern Rug is hand tufted with 100% New Zealand wool for an unmatched luxury and sensuality. Established in Barcelona in 1987, Nanimarquina is a family-owned company specializing in rugs. Their contemporary designs are the result of collaboration with local and international designers, and the company focuses on sustainable and socially responsible production, using no child labor, improving standards of living for people in the manufacturing process, and implementing environmentally friendly methods. With selections like the soft, comfortable Roses Rug and the elegant, versatile Black on White Manuscrit Rug, their creations are colorful, playful and eclectic. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey.