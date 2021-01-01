Get the Black & White African Mudcloth Patterned Cotton Throw Pillow Set, 2ct. at Michaels. com. Throw pillows are a brilliant and easy way to change the look of a couch, chair or furniture piece in the home or office. They instantly add personality and depth to any living space. Throw pillows are a brilliant and easy way to change the look of a couch, chair or furniture piece in the home or office. They instantly add personality and depth to any living space. With plenty of personality to offer, these decorative pillows add the perfect accent against a solid color and add dimension to the room décor. Details: Includes an assortment of black and white styles 20" x 14" 2 pillows Cotton For indoor use | Black & White African Mudcloth Patterned Cotton Throw Pillow Set, 2ct. By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®