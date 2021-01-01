From calabar market
Africa Vintage Map Love Tote Bag
African print, American history, black owned, son, daughter, mother, dad, father, black history Wax print, America, history, , Calabar, market, African, hero's ,Love Africa Vintage Map . Has heart for love cut out 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.