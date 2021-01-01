Afira Ceramic Pot Planter
Description
5'' Ceramic PlanterFeatures:Product Type: Pot PlanterLocation: Indoor Use OnlyMaterial: CeramicMaterial Details: Wood Species: Subject/Theme: Color (Color: Matte Ivory): Matte IvoryColor (Color: Sky Blue): Sky BlueColor (Color: Rustic Brown): Rustic BrownColor (Color: Pastel Pink): Pastel PinkShape: RoundCapacity: 66Drainage Holes: YesDrill Holes: NoDrain Plug Included: NoSelf Watering: NoKeyhole Composting: With Wheels: NoGalvanized: NoRust Resistant: NoFrost Resistant: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationNumber of Planters Included: 1Adjustable Hanging Length: Cover Included: NoCompatible Mounting Bracket Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseUV Resistant: NoCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernSpefications:Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: USDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: Carbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 5.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 4.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 4.7Planter Base Diameter: 4.7Planter Top Diameter: 4.7Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 4.5Interior Width - Side to Side: 3.7Interior Depth - Front to Back: 3.7Hanging Length: Hanging Weight Capacity: Overall Product Weight: 2Maximum Railing Width: Overall Height with Stand: 5.6Overall Width with Stand: 4.8Overall Depth with Stand: 4.8Individual Compartment Height: Individual Compartment Width: Individual Compartment Depth: Assembly:Level of Assembly: NoneAdult Assembly Required: NoEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggested Number of People: Additional Tools Required: Avoid Power Tools: Tools Needed for Assembly: Estimated Time to Assemble [Internal]: Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Color: Rustic Brown