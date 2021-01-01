96"x52" Waffle Texture Anti-Dust Light Filtering Curtain Panel Linen - Clean Window

From clean window
Guided by the belief that wellness starts in the home, Clean Window™ Waffle Texture Anti-Dust Curtain Panels are interwoven with chemical finish-free ENDUR by Ascend™ active fibers that inhibit static and cling to help minimize allergens, dust, hair, pet dander, and environmental irritants for a healthier room environment. A decor must-have for allergy sufferers, pet lovers, and wellness devotees, Clean Window™ utilizes patented technology to deliver static-free, cling-free, hair and lint repellent window treatments that enhance both your well being and home decor. The light and airy semi-sheer waffle texture fabric gently filters light while enhancing privacy. Pole top rod pocket design allows for simple slide-through installation on curtain rods up to 1 ½” in diameter. Sold as individual panels. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size and quantity. Rod not included. The ENDUR by Ascend™ mark and logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Line dry, using a cool iron as needed. Size: 52"x96". Color: Linen. Pattern: Thin Stripe.