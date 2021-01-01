Varaluz Affinity 2-Light 15" Wall Sconce in New Bronze

Advertisement
Here at the ‘Luz, we get around. Travel affords us views from airplane windows and unfamiliar sidewalks that completely indulge our dreamy side. Now it’s your turn: Close your eyes and picture your favorite city at sunset…think dark buildings silhouetted against the ethereal glow of the fading sun…and you will see the inspiration for Affinity. Each sustainable Capiz shell panel has a champagne finish and natural color variations set off by the silvery-bronze recycled steel frame. When lit, the Capiz towers evoke a skyline set in a smoldering sky. Contemporary comfort with a conscience…yup, we can get onboard with that.This 2-light wall sconce from Varaluz is a part of the Affinity collection and comes in new bronze finish. It measures 8" wide x 15" high. It uses 2 Medium bulb(s) up to 100 watts. This light would look best inside. It is rated for dry locations.Sustainable Shell. Hand Forged Steel Has 70% Or Greater Recycled Content. Low-VOC Finish.This item is dimmableLifetime Limited Warranty