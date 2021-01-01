Aether 3.5 inch LED Round Shallow Housing Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: White (R3ARDT-N835-BKWT)

The Aether 3.5 Inch LED Round Shallow Housing Trim by WAC Lighting is designed specifically for exterior spaces that do not normally receive a large amount of light. Rated for 50,000 hours of life, this trim option is designed to fit into tight plenums and features dimming capabilities for bright or ambient lighting. A subtle way to light up the outdoors with a beautiful wall wash or light graze along the path. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: White.