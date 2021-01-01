From wac lighting
Aether 2-Inch Round Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (R2ARDT-W927-WT)
Advertisement
Bring home clean, recessed lighting with the Aether 2-Inch Round Trim by WAC Lighting. Made from solid aluminum, the round trim is designed for use with new construction housings. It features a textured glass shade and an integrated LED light engine with replaceable modules for beautifully diffused downlighting. The trim resists moisture and corrosion making it an ideal choice to spruce up a wide range of spaces including bathrooms, dining halls, kitchens counters, and backyards. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White