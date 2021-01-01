From wac lighting
Aether 2 Inch Round Adjustable Trim by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (R2ARAT-N830-WT)
Advertisement
Modern technology in a simple package. The Aether 2 Inch Round Adjustable Trim from WAC Lighting is a convenient light fixture that can work well in a lot of different styles of rooms. It has a compact design thats meant to be able to fit into the tightest plenums, and the bulb has a rated life of 50,000 hours for longevity. It can be dimmed from one hundred percent down to one percent, so you can choose the light intensity. It also has a wet location listing that lets it be installed in bathrooms and kitchens without the moisture damaging it. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White.